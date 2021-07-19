One Piece x Food Wars Crossover Debuts New Chapter: Read

✖

The special One Piece and Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma crossover series has debuted a new chapter at last! Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma might have come to an end some time ago, but series creators Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki have continued working with one another on special projects such as their official spin-off of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece. First beginning with its debut chapter back in 2018 and finally releasing a second entry earlier this January, this special spin-off, Shokugeki no Sanji is finally back with a new and third entry.

Like the first two entries of this special crossover series, the third chapter of Shokugeki no Sanji focuses on Sanji's love of cooking through the eyes of the Food Wars creative duo. This means a tighter focus on the techniques and ingredients in his meals, but also through the lens of the East Blue that Oda developed in the One Piece series. But this time, it's now giving us a fun new take on the Alabasta arc

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Sanji, Ch. 3: The Food Wars! creators special take on One Piece! Can Sanji whip up the perfect dessert for Vivi and Nami? Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/1jFycYWzxD pic.twitter.com/D1FG6Ofss5 — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) July 18, 2021

Just like the two prior chapters released before, this newest Shokugeki no Sanji entry puts Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki's spin on the One Piece world when Sanji heads into the royal palace's kitchen following the fight with Crocodile in the Alabasta arc. Taking place during their special celebratory feast following this huge fight, Sanjio steps away to temporarily help them in the kitchen while Luffy's vacuum like stomach overwhelms them temporarily.

Unlike the other chapters, we get our best look at the Straw Hat crew yet through Saeki's artwork. This newest chapter gives us new takes on Luffy and the others, and even a makeover for Princess Vivi (who gets special attention towards the end of the chapter). It's yet to be confirmed whether or not we'll see more chapters, but given how this crossover has expanded with two more than expected originally there's no reason to doubt we'd see more entries someday.

What did you think of the newest Shokugeki no Sanji chapter? How do you like the Food Wars' duo's take on One Piece? What are you hoping to see in a future chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!