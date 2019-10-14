Food Wars Season 4 Reveals Episode Order

Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma has returned with its fourth season after quite a long wait, and it’s already been a big hit with fans. But there’s been a wonder of just how much of the original manga the new season was covering considering it’s picking up at the climax of the Central arc that began with the third season. The Central arc took the majority of the third season to work through, so it might all be wrapped up before the fourth season is actually over. With all that said, how long will this season run for?

According to reports from @LiveChart_me on Twitter, new listings for Food Wars have The Fourth Plate running for 25 episodes overall. This would make it the longest season of the series to date, and it could mean that we’re going beyond the end of the Central arc.

“Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate” is listed with 25 episodes pic.twitter.com/5j7QFzNmIh — LiveChart.me 🎃 (@LiveChart_me) October 12, 2019

Food Wars Season 4 is midway through the Regiment de Cuisine, the final set of battles for the Central arc. After this arc comes to an end, the series has one last arc before the end. This is prompted with a time skip and a new status quo, so it might be awkward for the fourth season to end mid climax like previous seasons of the series. If the fourth season cuts off right before the series comes to an end, it might be unfulfilling.

With 25 episodes, one could suspect that the Central arc could be wrapped by the end of the season’s first 12 or 13 episodes. Then a second cour could take us through the Blue arc to the end of the series officially. But there’s a good chance the anime will continue on with either a fifth season or anime special considering even the manga ended with a special epilogue lasting for three chapters in total. Either way this works out, fans are going to have a lot to look forward to this season as the anime heads toward its endgame.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate.