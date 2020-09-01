Food Wars Season 5 Casts Soma's Mother

✖

Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma will be bringing in Soma Yukihira's mother in the fifth season, and now the voice behind this new addition has been cast! As Food Wars: The Fifth Plate prepares to bring the series to an end, we have been introduced to crucial new elements of both Soma and Erina's past. Just like how in the newest episode we were finally introduced to Erina's mother, we will soon see more of Soma's mother, Tamako Yukihira. She'll speak some lines for the first time as well when we get her full reveal.

The newest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine (as spotted by Anime News Network) announced that Yuto Kaida (Belo Betty in One Piece, Isabella in The Promised Neverland) will be the voice behind Soma Yukihira's mother, Tamako. It also confirmed that Maaya Sakamoto (Tamayo in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Sho Kusakube in Fire Force) is the voice behind Erina's mother, Mana Nakiri.

Unfortunately there is no word on when Soma's mother will be making her speaking appearance in the anime series, but there are a few guesses considering the current rate the final season is progressing. There are two possibilities for her appearance in the anime. There's the first case that we'll get her first speaking lines in a flashback original to the anime series, or one possibility that dives into spoiler territory.

Because Soma's mother had passed before the events of the series, Soma's mother is rarely seen because the majority of Soma's chef career had been surrounded by his father. But we learn after the series concludes, and original creators Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki begin a special epilogue series, that Soma's mother had a big influence on him as well. This epilogue series gives us our first full look at Soma's mother, and more of their time as a family at the Yukihira diner before the events of the series take place.

But if that means we're going to get the epilogue in the final season, it's going to have to speed through more of the BLUE arc to get there and give fans the kind of conclusion they were hoping to see fleshed out more in the anime. What do you think of it? Excited to see Soma's mother in the anime? What do you think of Food Wars' final season so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

