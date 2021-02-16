Food Wars Brings Season 4 Dub to Crunchyroll

✖

Food Wars is pushing on with Crunchyroll thanks to a new dub. Not long ago, the site confirmed plans to stream the anime's dubbed fourth season. The new audio was shared with users last Thursday, and it is available in regions such as the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and more.

As for the dub itself, Blake Shepard returns as Soma Yukihara this season. Jad Saxton plays Megumi Tadokoro while Stephanie Wittels plays Erina Nakiri. Other voice actors like Ian Sinclair, Morgan Very, and Luci Christian star in this season four dub.

(Photo: J.C. Staff)

If you want to know more about Food Wars, the show is streaming all its seasons on Crunchyroll. Toonami recently announced it will be a adding the anime's third season to its line up starting later this month. Viz Media oversees the manga's publication in English. You can find its official synopsis below:

"Soma Yukihira’s old man runs a small family restaurant in the less savory end of town. Aiming to one day surpass his father’s culinary prowess, Soma hones his skills day in and day out until one day, out of the blue, his father decides to enroll Soma in a classy culinary school! Can Soma really cut it in a place that prides itself on a 10 percent graduation rate? And can he convince the beautiful, domineering heiress of the school that he belongs there at all?!"

