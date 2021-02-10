Toonami Adds Food Wars Season 3 with New Schedule Change

✖

Food Wars is ahead with its cable comeback, and fans should know the culinary classic will show its face soon. It turns out the series is set to head over to Toonami before the month runs up. A brand-new update from the program has confirmed the schedule shift, and Food Wars season three is getting a delicious time slot for fans.

According to Toonami, Food Wars season three will be added to its schedule starting February 27. The show will air early in the morning at 1:00 am (Sunday) before the block wraps around 4:00 am. You can find a full schedule rundown below:

BREAKING NEWS: #FoodWars is returning to #Toonami with Season 3 on February 27 at 1 AM. Full schedule is below. pic.twitter.com/3EyNOMvX9v — Toonami News (@ToonamiNews) February 10, 2021

Crunchyroll has confirmed all 24 episodes will be aired on Toonami, so Food Wars will stick around for some time. Episodes will air every Saturday, so fans of the anime can plan their sleep schedule accordingly on weekends.

If you want to catch up with Food Wars ahead of time, you can find the series in full on Crunchyroll. The show's third season is available to stream subbed right now. As for the manga, Viz Media oversees it in English. You can find the publisher's official description of Food Wars below:

"Soma Yukihira’s old man runs a small family restaurant in the less savory end of town. Aiming to one day surpass his father’s culinary prowess, Soma hones his skills day in and day out until one day, out of the blue, his father decides to enroll Soma in a classy culinary school! Can Soma really cut it in a place that prides itself on a 10 percent graduation rate? And can he convince the beautiful, domineering heiress of the school that he belongs there at all?!"

What do you make of this new announcement? Are you ready to check in on Food Wars? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.