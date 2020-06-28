Food Wars Cosplay Shines a Light on Alice Nakiri

✖

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma might have officially come to an end some time ago, but the series is still cooking up new through cosplay like this Alice Nakiri take! The series might have had one of the more divisive final arcs in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but one of its most egregious moves was stripping down the series' extended cast to highlight only a select few. Much of the series' best moments came from when the students at Totsuki unexpectedly battled one another and decided their teenage conflicts through cooking, and Alice Nakiri was a strong example of this.

Introduced into the series as Erina Nakiri's cousin, Alice was interesting right off the bat. Not only did her molecular gastronomy focused cooking make her standout from the rest of her classmates, but her coy demeanor and cold stare made her quite the mysterious foe (and even more unique ally soon after).

Alice's multi-faceted character comes through perfectly with this cosplay from @alexy_sky_ (who you can find more work from on Instagram here), who not only recreates her chef gear but taps into Alice's mysterious persona. Silhouettes like this are what drew fans to Alice in the first place, and continues to draw fans long after the manga came to an end! You can check it out below:

Because the manga's ending was so divisive, there's a mystery as to whether or not the anime will choose to adapt these final events in exactly the same way. Food Wars' fifth and final season will soon be returning from its COVID-19 induced hiatus, so it will not be much longer until we see how the anime chooses to bring the final arc to life. Simply put, there is not enough Alice Nakiri in the series' final moments so the anime could be a much bigger hit if it made sure to rectify this issue.

