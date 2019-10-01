Food Wars Creators Discuss Possible Sequels, Spin-Offs

Much to the surprise of fans, Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma came to an end earlier this Summer. Although series creators Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki felt like the series had reached its natural conclusion and brought the series to an end, it doesn’t necessarily mean that there isn’t more to explore from this fan-favorite series. Speaking with ComicBook.com during Crunchyroll Expo 2019, Tsukuda and Saeki revealed they’d be willing to return with more stories but there’s some caveats to making it happen.

With the epilogue of the series jumping forward in time, series writer Tsukuda explained why it’d be hard to keep going…but not quite impossible, “I cannot particularly think of writing a sequel for now. Just as the fans, I decided to say bye to Soma and all characters when concluded the story. However, if I would have an opportunity in the future, I’m sure I would be very happy as if I met my old friends.”

So it seems like Tsukuda is holding back on the series for now, which makes sense considering all of the energy it takes to end such a long running series like Food Wars, but the idea isn’t a bad one. Series illustrator Tsukuda feels the same as well, noting that he would be interesting in returning to the world if and Tsukuda came up with a good enough premise together:

“Half and half, to be honest. I would like to challenge a new project as well. However, Food Wars has versatility and there still is a wide space to develop, and I would love to do it again if I had an opportunity. So, if both Tsukuda-sensei and my motivation get high enough, we could make a sequel or spin-off!”

But while the series might be over, and while a sequel or spin-off might not be on the table for now, Food Wars: The Fourth Plate will be debuting in Japan on October 11th. Fans will be available to stream the series on Crunchyroll outside of the United States alongside its premiere in Japan along with many other highly anticipated returns coming in the Fall season.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate.