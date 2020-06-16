New Food Wars Promo Teases Season 5's Return

Food Wars is one of several anime series which got put on hold due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The new season was only a few episodes when it was yanked from the air because of production issues. Now, it seems the anime is eyeing a comeback in the next couple of weeks, and a brand-new promo for season five has debuted to hype the show's return.

The official website for Food Wars shared the clip with fans, and you can check it out above. The new promo begins with a call to arms as plenty of Food Wars chefs are seen in their swimwear. The fifth season is ready to get a beach episode of its own, so fans can expect a fair bit of fan-service in this seaside comeback.

The promo goes on to show other highlights from upcoming episodes, but it makes sure to recap what happened in episodes 1-3. The trailer, which clocks in at over a minute-thirty, is a sight for fans who were starting to miss their daily dose of new anime. And by the time Food Wars returns, several other anime will be back as well.

Not long ago, Pokemon Journeys returned to its normal schedule once a new episode was released. It is expected One Piece and Digimon Adventure will return before July rolls in, and other reports promise Black Clover won't be far behind these picks. Food Wars will be in good company when it returns to the small screen, so they will want to check out the show on July 3. The fifth season will begin airing from episode one on that day, so new episodes should be out before the month's end. Want to know more about Food Wars? You can read up on its official Crunchyroll synopsis below:

"With his father's recommendation, he decides to enroll into “Totsuki Saryo Culinary Institute”, a school for the most elites of the culinary world. During his time there, he has grown so much as a chef through studying hard with friends and competing against rivals in shokugeki battles."

