Free Comic Book Day 2018 Will Include Some Sweet Manga

Free Comic Book Day 2018 may be several months away, but it’s never too soon to get excited, especially for manga fans.

As reported by Anime News Network, a number of titles will be available as part of Free Comic Book Day on May 5, 2018. Viz Media is offering Pokemon: Sun and Moon, Pokemon Horizon, and a sampler for My Hero Academia and RWBY. IDW Publishing will is offering issue #0 of Transformers: Unicron: The Darkest Hour. The issue will serve as a lead in to what is being billed as the “biggest story in the history of Transformers.”

For Power Rangers fans, Boom! Studios is offering a The Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers Special, a new story put together by Kyle Higgins, Ryan Parrot, Diego Calindo, and Jamal Campbell exclusively for Free Comic Book Day with tie-ins to the ongoing Power Rangers: Shattered Grid storyline. Dark Horse Comics will offer readers the comic tie-in to the Nintendo Switch’s ARMS video game as well as a new story from The Legend of Korra.

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Street Fighter video game, Udon Entertainment is offering Ultra Street Fighter issue #1. Udon Entertainment is also re-issuing its very first comic story in a six-issue mini-series as part of the anniversary celebration.

Fans of Ghost in the Shell will be able to get a preview of the anticipated comic anthology, Ghost in the Shell: Global Neural Network. The preview from Kodansha Comics will include a story placing Major Kusanagi in Shanghai after the kidnapping of Aramaki where she will encounter an old friend — and a wartime enemy.

Tokyopop, Yen Press, and Action Lab Entertainment will also have offerings as well. Tokyopop is offering “Chapter 0” of its The Nightmare Before Christmas comic, while Yen Press is offering Crush, and Action Lab Entertainment is offering Miraculous Adventures of Ladybug and Cat Noir.

For those who are unfamiliar, Free Comic Book Day is a one-day event where participating comic book specialty shops across North America as well as around the world give away free comic books to anyone who visits the shops. In addition to these awesome manga offerings, comic book fans will have the opportunity to pick up titles from DC Comics, Marvel, as well as a number of other publishers, providing a great opportunity to try something new you might not have read otherwise.

Free Comic Book Day 2018 will occur on May 5, 2018.