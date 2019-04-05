‘Fruits Basket’ Reboot Reveals Ending Theme

One of the biggest releases of the Spring 2019 anime series is the brand new anime take on Natsuki Takaya’s famous Fruits Basket shoujo series. The series first made its official anime debut 18 years ago, but now the series will be getting the anime adaptation fans have always wanted as it now will adapt the original manga story much more closely.

Now that the series has officially launched, fans are starting to experience a whole bunch of nostalgia mixed in with the new look for the series. This comes through especially strong in the series’ ending theme sequence, and you can check it out below.

Like a lot of great anime premieres, the first episode of the series did not reveal the reboot’s opening theme sequence and just jumps right into the series’ story. But luckily, the series premiere had a great ending theme sequence to balance it all out. The new ending theme for the series is titled “Lucky Ending,” and is performed by Vickeblanca. With such a sweet theme, fans are really anxious to see the series’ opening theme in the next episode.

Officially premiering in Japan on April 5, and now streaming on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll, Fruits Basket features an all-new staff, Japanese voice cast, and visuals. Yoshihide Ibata is directing the series reboot for TMS Entertainment, Taku Kishimoto as series writer, and Masaru Shindo as character designer. Takaya will be supervising the series, and one of its big goals is to adapt the manga rather than deviate into its own original story like the original anime series from 18 years ago.

Fruits Basket was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha’s Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series follows a sweet, young, orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who ends up living with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan when shenanigans ensue. Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way.

