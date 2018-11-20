Funimation Confirms Streaming Details For ‘Fruits Basket’ Reboot

Fruits Basket fans were treated to a fantastic announcement recently as it was confirmed that the series was coming back in the form of an anime reboot next year. And the series will be streaming outside of Japan!

Funimation confirmed that they have licensed the new Fruits Basket anime and will be streaming the series alongside its release on TV Tokyo in Japan in 2019. Along with this, Funimation has licensed the home video rights for the series as well. This makes a lot of sense as Funimation is currently streaming the 2001 series as well.

Scheduled for a release in 2019, the series will feature an all-new staff and cast. With executive supervision from series creator Natsuki Takaya, the new series will adapt the original manga more closely. Directed by Yoshihide Ibata for TMS Entertainment, the series will feature Taku Kishimoto as series writer, and Masaru Shindo as character designer as well.

The confirmed voice cast for the series so far includes Manaka Iwami as Tohru Honda, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Yuki Sohma, Yuma Uchida as Kyo Sohma, and Yuichi Nakamura as Shigure Sohma. Now that the series has been licensed by Funimation, fans outside of Japan now know where to look when it finally premieres.

For those worried about the new series, original creator Natsuki Takaya offered a few comments on the reboot series. Noting that she finally agreed to the prospect as long as the series is a brand new staff, cast, and even has a new art style. This could potentially be the best way to experience the series.

Fruits Basket was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha’s Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series follows a sweet, young, orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who ends up living with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan when shenanigans ensue. Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way.

The series has previously been adapted into an anime series by Studio Deen, and ran for 26 episodes. Though the anime series is known to have made many changes from Natsuki Takaya’s original manga. The series is making a major comeback with a remake in 2019.