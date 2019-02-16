‘Fruits Basket’ Reboot Brings Back Tohru’s English Voice Actor

When Natsuki Takaya’s Fruits Basket series was revealed to be coming back with a new anime more in line with the original manga, fans were wondering what kind of changes would be made to the series. While the remake will have a new staff and cast, things are a bit different for the English dub of the series.

Officially confirmed on Twitter, the series revealed that Laura Bailey will be coming back as the English voice of Tohru Honda when the series makes its debut later this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ATTN: @FruitsBasket_en fans! We’re ECSTATIC to reveal your first English VA for the new series starting in April! 🥁 🥁 🥁 ✨Tohru Honda will be played by @LauraBaileyVO! ✨Thank you for your passion & love for Fruits Basket, Laura—we can’t wait to hear you in two short months! pic.twitter.com/lW45SYTiEm — Funimation (@FUNimation) February 15, 2019

Scheduled for a release in April, the series will feature an all-new staff, cast, and visuals. Yoshihide Ibata is directing the series reboot for TMS Entertainment, Taku Kishimoto as series writer, and Masaru Shindo as character designer. With executive supervision from series creator Natsuki Takaya (who has given her approval for the new series), the new series will adapt the original manga more closely than the first 26 episode anime adaptation produced by Studio Deen 18 years ago.

Bailey performed the voice for Tohru Honda in the first anime series back in 2001. The rest of the English dub cast is currently under wraps, but perhaps there will be other returns as well seeing how well fans have responded to Bailey’s return. Expect more announcements to be revealed closer to April.

The Japanese voice cast for the series is completely new, on the other hand, and includes Manaka Iwami as Tohru Honda, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Yuki Sohma, Yuma Uchida as Kyo Sohma, Yuichi Nakamura as Shigure Sohma, Atsumi Tanezaki as Arisa Uotani, Satomi Sato as Saki Hanajima, Rie Kugimiya as Kagura Sohma, Megumi Han as Momiji Sohma, and Makoto Furukawa as Hatsuharu Sohma, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Hatori Sohma, and Takahiro Sakurai as Ayame Sohma.

Fruits Basket was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha’s Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series follows a sweet, young, orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who ends up living with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan when shenanigans ensue. Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!