Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Highlights the Might of Major General Armstrong

One awesome Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood cosplay has tapped into the might of Major General Olivier Mira Armstrong! Hiromu Arakawa's original manga series is one of the most notable action franchises of all time for a number of reasons, but one of the big reasons it's stuck around in anime fans' minds for such a long time after its original end was the fact that it actually got two different anime adaptations. It's kind of par for the course now as many famous anime seem to come back for rebooted takes on their original run, but Fullmetal Alchemist was one of the first major franchises to do so.

It may not be the actual first to do so, but Fullmetal Alchemist's rebooted anime, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, caught attention for being a dramatically different experience from the adaptation that introduced new characters, situations, and fights that never made it to that first anime. One of the most notable inclusions was Alex Louis Armstrong's older sister, Olivier Mira Armstrong, and now the might of this Armstrong has been brought to life through some awesome cosplay from @miyu_ameya on Instagram! Check it out below:

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood indeed made many changes from the first anime adaptation (which ended up coming to its own original ending), but they were far from valid as this series was much more faithful to Arakawa's original manga telling of the story. Even then, it's still a different experience from the manga so fans of the franchise technically have three different ways to enjoy the series as a whole. Fans have come to have their own favorites over the years, but the debate still rages on over which anime is truly the better one.

Series creator Hiromu Arakawa has teased that she is still very much interested in the Fullmetal Alchemist universe, and that has been especially true as the series approaches its milestone 20th Anniversary. Arakawa is reportedly gearing up to announce a new project soon, and while it might not be Fullmetal Alchemist related, fans will definitely be keeping an eye out for what this could be.

But what did you think of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood? How do you like it compared to the first Fullmetal Alchemist anime? Which of the two have you come to prefer over the years? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!