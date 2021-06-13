Fullmetal Alchemist Creator Teases a Comeback Ahead of Manga's Anniversary

✖

Fullmetal Alchemist has been out of the spotlight for awhile now, but its place in anime cannot be overlooked. The series is still one of the most loved to come from Kodansha, and fans continue to fall for the Elric Brothers by the day. Now, it seems the artist behind Fullmetal Alchemist is ready to get back in the saddle, so you all better be listening up.

Recently, the creator of Fullmetal Alchemist did an interview with Attack on Titan's artist to celebrate the latter ending. It was there Hiromu Arakawa spoke about her career, and it got fans desperate for new content. An upcoming magazine promises to give just that as it will have a new interview with Arakawa, and the artist says she will be revealing a new project for fans.

"Fullmetal Alchemist" by Hiromu Arakawa will reveal a new project & be on the cover of upcoming Shounen Gangan issue 8/2021 out July 12 to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Also there will be new info regarding Hiromu Arakawa that fans don't want to miss. pic.twitter.com/AouuBhaTYk — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) June 10, 2021

So yes, it is really about to happen! This is not a drill. Arakawa is getting back to work, and the project will be shared in time for Fullmetal Alchemist's 20th birthday.

According to MangaMogura over on Twitter, Arakawa will reveal her new project this summer in an issue of Shonen Gangan. The tease also says Arakawa will share news that "fans don't want to miss", so that bit of information has netizens curious. It has been a couple of years since some time since Arakawa launched a new series, but her most recent debut was wildly popular.

Currently, Arakawa does the artwork for The Heroic Legend of Arslan, and she stepped out with an original series in 2011 titled Silver Spoon. Of course, her most popular series is Fullmetal Alchemist which debuted back in 2001. The story ended nine years later, and fans have long wondered if Arakawa would revisit the series. So as this big announcement draws nearer, you can place your own bets on what you believe Arakawa is keeping busy with.

