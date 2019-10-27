Impressive Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Recreates Alphonse’s Armor

Fullmetal Alchemist has been finished for years now, but the franchise continues reeling in new fans by the year. The fantastical series is rooted in rich history and fantasy which few other series can lay claim upon. Years after completion, fans cannot help but want more, and one person decided to speed up the process.

If you cannot force the series to return, then you can make your own sequel. That is why one cosplayer decided to make their own spot-on Alphonse Elric cosplay which recreates the hero’s armor perfectly.

Over on Instagram, a user known as Molotov Cosplay decided to share their take on Alphonse. The fan attended GeekFestRS with the look, and all of his on-site photos make it seem as if Alphonse has come to life.

Looking at this suit of armor, it seems the armor was crafted using Eva foam. The material is a popular one with cosplayer looking to build large pieces without the weight. The entire suit seems to come from weathered foam, and its dimensions are perfectly to scale

From its leather straps to helmet adornments, this armor looks like it came right from the Fullmetal Alchemist anime. The eyes of the helmet even light up red like Alphonse’s does, and you can bet the suit is just as canon on the inside. There must be a blood seal painted on the helmet’s backside, but let’s hope Edward did not have to sacrifice anything for this cosplayer’s stunning suit!

What do you make of this solid Fullmetal Alchemist cosplay?

Fullmetal Alchemist was originally created by Hiromu Arakawa for Square Enix’s Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in 2001. The story follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who learn alchemy in order to bring back their deceased mother. After a terrible miscalculation, however, the two brothers pay a terrible price with Alphonse even losing his body and linking his soul to a suit of armor. As the two boys search for an alchemy that will restore their bodies to their original forms, they join the military and deal with a whole host of new political, ethical, and moral issues.