Anime Fans Weigh In On Netflix’s ‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ Film

Today is the day! After making its debut last year, Fullmetal Alchemist has released its first live-action venture in the US. The two-hour film can be streamed on Netflix starting today, and the Internet is already buzzing about the movie.

So far, the fandom isn’t sure what to think about the film. However, it doesn’t look like netizens are ready to lump Fullmetal Alchemist in with Dragonball Evolution yet. Small mercies, you know?

Over on social media, anime fans have flocked to share their thoughts on Fullmetal Alchemist. The movie, which was produced under Warner Bros. Japan, is an ambitious attempt to bring Hiromu Arakawa’s beloved series to life. It picks up with the Elric Brothers as they use their clout with the State Military to find the fabled Philosopher’s Stone. However, a group of Homunculi and some government dissenters make the pair’s job all the more difficult.

The film is a lengthy one with its two-hour runtime, and audiences feel most of those minutes. Fullmetal Alchemist doesn’t shy away from expository scenes, and much of its details are simply alluded to in passing conversations. The movie will certainly confuse newcomers to the series, but longtime fans agree it has moments which land just right.

You know, like any scene involving Nina and Alexander. Fullmetal Alchemist chose to include those characters, and their appearance hurts as badly as you’d expect.

So far, fans appear split over their reception of the live-action adaptation. Some are predictably unsatisfied with the venture while others appear to be big fans. Many netizens have given Fullmetal Alchemist a down-the-middle score of being so-so, and you can check out some of those reactions in the slides below:

For those unfamiliar with Fullmetal Alchemist, the series was first created by Hiromu Arakawa. The story follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who learn alchemy in order to bring back their deceased mother. After a terrible miscalculation, however, the two brothers pay a terrible price with Alphonse even losing his body and linking his soul to a suit of armor. As the two boys search for an alchemy that will restore their bodies to their original forms, they join the military and deal with a whole host of new political, ethical, and moral issues.

@ ArkhamKnight1954

@ BrianTMcClellan

That was, uh, quite the made-for-TV movie version of Fullmetal Alchemist. — Brian McClellan (@BrianTMcClellan) February 19, 2018

@ Ajax_Ranger

Live-action Fullmetal Alchemist was serviceable. Pretty much what you’d expect from a big series being crammed into a movie. Enjoyed the cast and visuals but the pacing was way too fast. Nothing had any emotional resonance at all. — Alex (@Ajax_Ranger) February 19, 2018

@ adibdob

Just watched the live action Fullmetal Alchemist movie on Netflix.



It’s not horrific. Basically a massively abbreviated version of the first couple of arcs with an original ending. #FMANetflix — Adib Khondkar (@adibdob) February 19, 2018

@ BahamutLithp

@ xJessBarker

The live action Fullmetal Alchemist movie on Netflix actually wasn’t as bad as I was expecting it to be, pleasantly surprised, they stuck by the anime really well ? pic.twitter.com/PFu0tJs5tt — Jessicα ? (@xJessBarker) February 19, 2018

@ NoorElBahrain

Fullmetal Alchemist film review:



With all long rich story adoptions you are going to lose a lot when trying to fit it into a 2h film. That is what happened here. It is only part of the story and the ending leaves room for a sequel. — Noor (@NoorElBahrain) February 19, 2018

@ Blueglueus

Hey, the Fullmetal Alchemist live action movie on Netflix was really good! I’m suprised at the level of quality it had. Some effects were bananas! ?



Here is hoping they make a second movie. — Jonas Cederlund (@Blueglueus) February 19, 2018

@ SomethingAlliterated

@ dandycrocodiles