Fullmetal Alchemist Releasing High-End Watches, Fashion Collection

Fullmetal Alchemist may have ended, but fans have yet to leave its heroes behind. The fan-favorite series continues to reel in new fans every month, and it turns out one brand is eager to cash in on some beloved State Alchemists.

Over in Japan, the brand Super Groupies will team up with Fullmetal Alchemist for a big brand deal. The two have agreed to collaborate on a high-end fashion line including watches, coats, and many more.

As you can see here, Aitai Kuji has broken down its sale of these upcoming items for fans online. Netizens can get a good look at the two watches up for pre-order as each are based on a favorite character. The red watch pays homage to Edward Elric while the navy one belongs to Roy Mustang. Sadly, there are no watches available for either Alphonse or Riza Hawkeye, but fans are holding out hope those characters will appear one day.

Super Groupies will be making new watches in the themes of Edward Elric and Roy Mustang from #FullmetalAlchemist! We have also re-opened orders for Ed’s coat and satchel as well as Roy’s coat!

Obviously, the items set in this collection are not cheap ones by any means. Each watch will cost fans $325 through Aitai Kuji, and that is not all. The collection’s coats each retail for nearly $270, and Super Groupies’ Fullmetal Alchemist briefcase has already sold out despite its $145 price tag. The collection also includes some sweet hip pouches, but it turns out pre-orders for those accessories have sold out on Aitai Kuji as well.

Fullmetal Alchemist was originally created by Hiromu Arakawa for Square Enix’s Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in 2001. The story follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who learn alchemy in order to bring back their deceased mother. After a terrible miscalculation, however, the two brothers pay a terrible price with Alphonse even losing his body and linking his soul to a suit of armor. As the two boys search for an alchemy that will restore their bodies to their original forms, they join the military and deal with a whole host of new political, ethical, and moral issues.