Funimation, Right Stuf, and Nozomi Entertainment Announce Anime Streaming Partnership

Anime has been more widely available and easier to keep up with than ever, and that’s due to the various streaming services that give fans a simpler, legal option to stream their favorite series alongside their releases in Japan. Funimation is one of the many companies leading the pack, and now they are beefing up their services with the help of two other major anime licensors.

Funimation announced on Twitter that they have formed a major new partnership with Right Stuf and Nozomi Entertainment that will see many of their series soon being offered to stream on FunimationNow.

The full list of series is not currently available at the moment, but the first set of classic series coming to the Funimation streaming service include Revolutionary Girl Utena, Gravitation, Boogiepop Phantom (which will be great for fans that have recently been interested in the franchise with the newest series), Junjo Romantica, Yakiate!! Japan, and Sweet Blue Flowers.

More series will most likely be released to FunimationNow as the weeks continue, and we’ll keep you up to date as it happens! Originally created by Chiho Saito for Shogakukan’s Ciao magazine in 1996, Revolutionary Girl Utena was collected into five volumes that have been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series was soon adapted into an anime directed by Kunihiko Ikuhara for J.C. Staff, and was notable for running alongside the manga series simultaneously.

This meant that the two versions eventually evolved in their own directions, and Nozomi Entertainment licensed the series for an English language release. They describe Revolutionary Girl Utena as such, “Never lose that strength or nobility, even when you grow up.” When Utena was just a child and in the depths of sorrow, she found salvation in those words. They were the words of a prince, who wrapped her in his rosescented embrace and bestowed upon her both a ring and the promise that it would lead her to him again. She never forgot the encounter. In fact, she was so impressed that she aspired to be like the prince and also help those in need. Now a spirited teenager, Utena attends the prestigious Ohtori Academy. However, her strong sense of chivalry soon places her at odds with the school’s student council and thrusts her into a series of mysterious and dangerous duels against its members.”