Funimation to Be Available on Xbox Series X and S at Launch

The next generation of video game consoles is hitting shelves in just a matter of days, and Funimation has announced fans will be able to stream anime with the Funimation app on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles at launch! Microsoft's next console efforts, the Xbox Series X and disc-less Xbox Series S, will be hitting shelves on November 10th and many of the streaming apps that fans have come to love on their current consoles will be making the jump to the next generation as well. Luckily for fans wanting to stream on day one, there will not be much waiting needed to check out some anime.

Funimation's official announcement of the matter reads as such, "November 10 is almost here. And in between bouts of Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you might want to stream some anime. Well, you’re in luck, because the Funimation app will be available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S…at launch! That means that all of your anime favorites are making the jump with you to next-gen, and we couldn’t be more excited about it. So, if you’ve been putting off a rewatch or a new season binge, it’ll be the perfect time!"

Along with being available on the Xbox Series X at launch on November 10th, Funimation previously confirmed that fans who choose the other launch console will be able to stream anime as well. Funimation confirmed the app will also be available on the PlayStation 5 at launch when it releases on November 12th. Here's what they had to say about that previous announcement:

"It’s almost here! We’re exciting to announce that Funimation will be available on launch day for the PlayStation 5! That means on November 12, you’ll be able download and log right into Funimation on your new PS5, and binge all of your anime favorites. That is, all while balancing your play sessions of Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Bugsnax. Heck yeah, Bugsnax".

Are you going to be checking out Funimation with the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 this Fall? Which next generation console are you keeping an eye on? What will you be checking out on launch day first?