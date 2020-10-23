Crunchyroll to be Available on PlayStation 5 at Launch

✖

Crunchyroll has confirmed it will be available on the PlayStation 5 on launch day as one of the several streaming apps coming to the service. Sony recently announced several of the services and apps they will be offering on the PlayStation 5 when it launches in the United States on November 12th (and November 19th globally), and it includes the big names that you would expect such as Netflix, YouTube, Twitch, and more, but Crunchyroll revealed in a separate announcement that their app would be available on the new console as well when fans nab their own next month.

Crunchyroll said the following in their own announcement on their official website confirming the anime streaming app's availability at launch, "Crunchyroll's coming to the Playstation 5! Right at the PS5 launch, you’ll have access to over 1,000 different anime series on the Crunchyroll app."

Have you heard the news?? pic.twitter.com/DwdN5H3sy2 — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) October 22, 2020

Crunchyroll also confirmed the region availabilities of the streaming app with November 12th being the release date for PlayStation 5 owners in the United States, Canada, New Zealand/Australia, Japan, Mexico, and Korea, and November 19th being the release date for PlayStation 5 owners in other territories.

As per the original announcement, Sony has confirmed that alongside Crunchyroll, Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, Twitch, and YouTube will also be available on PlayStation 5 at launch. They confirmed that apps such as Amazon Prime Video, MyCanal, Hulu, Peacock, "and more" will be available on the next-gen console at a later unconfirmed date.

For those looking for the console itself, the PlayStation 5 is set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally, with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console will cost $399. Securing a pre-order for one might be a bit tough, however, given the demand. Now it's only going to get tougher with services like Crunchyroll being available at launch.

But what do you think? Will you be checking out Crunchyroll on the PlayStation 5 when it launches next month? What streaming services or apps are you most excited to check out on a brand new console generation? What from the PlayStation 5's launch line up are you most curious to check out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!