New ‘One Piece’ Pop Figure Pirates Join The Funko Crew

Funko is expanding its lineup of One Piece Pop figure pirates with Straw Hat Crew sniper Usopp, archaeologist Nico Robin, and cook Sanji. Then there’s Donquixote Doflamingo, captain of the Donquixote Pirates.

You can pre-order the entire line of new One Piece Funko Pop figures right here with shipping slated for November. We recommend starting with Sanji because that sculpt is just fantastic. Inside that link you’ll also find previous releases in the One Piece series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new One Piece Pop figures are the latest in a steady stream of anime releases from Funko in recent months. At the top of the list is the Dragon Ball Super Goku Ultra Instinct Form Pop! Vinyl Figure #386, which has been the most popular release among the new anime figures overall. If you want to get in on the action, you can reserve a figure for yourself right here with shipping slated for October. The official description reads:

“Even now, as he fights, he continues to evolve.” Earth’s greatest defender and the leader of the Dragon Team is always formidable, but in his Ultra Instinct form, he’s practically unstoppable. Goku taps into his well-spring of potential, becoming his fastest and strongest self, baffling even Dyspo and Toppo.”

Next up we have Yu-Gi-Oh!, which is an anime, manga, and card game juggernaut that recently celebrated it’s 20th anniversary. However, a line of Funko Pop figures weren’t part of that illustrious history – until now.

Indeed, Funko has officially announced the first wave of Yu-Gi-Oh! Funko Pop figures, and they’re coming out of the gate with Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Dark Magician Girl, Yami Yugi, and Seto Kaiba. You can reserve yours right here, right now while they last. The ship date has been moved out from August to September, so grab yours quickly if you don’t want to wait even longer for the next batch.

Then there’s Studio Bones’ popular anime series My Hero Academia, which recently got a new round of Funko Pop figures with some much needed additions (Todoroki, and Eraserhead for sure). You can pre-order the entire My Hero Academia Funko Pop figure lineup right here for a September release.

Funko also added to their formidable Dragon Ball Z lineup with a new wave of Pop figures that includes Tien and Chiaotzu, Gohan in his training outfit, Master Roshi wielding his staff, and Bulma! You can pre-order all of the new, standard Dragon Ball Z Funko Pops right here with shipping slated for August.

Finally, Digimon celebrated the 21st birthday of the franchise with a new line of Pop figures. The first wave of Digimon Pop figures are lead by Digimons Agumon and Gabumon followed by the DigiDestined Tai Kamiya and Matt Ishida. You can pre-order the entire first wave of Digimon Funko Pop figures right here with shipping slated for September.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.