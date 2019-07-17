Funko’s SDCC 2019 Hot Topic and Box Lunch Pop Exclusives Arrive Tonight

Some of the best shared exclusive Pop figures in Funko‘s San Diego Comic-Con 2019 lineup are coming from Hot Topic and its sister site Box Lunch. If you can’t attend the show, you can still get your hands on the Pops at the regular price. Here’s how to make it happen…

Hot Topic’s SDCC 2019 Funko Pop shared exclusive lineup will be available right here starting at 12am EST (9pm PST) tonight, July 17th / 18th. BoxLunch will have their collection up here starting at the same time. Below you’ll find the entire list of Pop figures that are up for grabs. Many of these will sell out in the blink of an eye – especially the Dragon Ball Z Pops, the UP Carl & Ellie 2-Pack, the Hunchback of Notre-Dame Quasimodo Pop, the Moana Rides, and the Neon Genesis Evangelion Asuka – so be there right at the launch time. You should also keep tabs on our San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Funko Pop master list because these aren’t the only exclusives dropping tonight.

Hot Topic – Order Here starting at 12am EST (9pm PST) tonight July 17th / 18th

Pop! Dragon Ball Z #154 Super Saiyan Vegeta (Red Chrome)

Pop! Neon Genesis Evangelion #635 Asuka

Pop! RWBY #640 Ruby Rose

Pop! Harry Potter #84 Fawkes Flocked

Pop! Marvel #441 Gamora

Pop! The Flash #853 Cisco Ramon

Pop! Sabrina the Teenage Witch #19 (Comic Version)

Pop! The Hunchback of Notre-Dame #574 Quasimodo

Pop! Toy Story #562 Mr. Pricklepants

Pop! The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #857 Mira

BoxLunch – Order Here starting at 12am EST (9pm PST) tonight July 17th / 18th

Pop! Dragon Ball Z #634 Gotenks Super Ghost Kamikaze Attack

Pop! Moana Rides #62 Moana & Pua on Boat

Pop! Up Carl & Ellie 2-Pack

Pop! Forrest Gump #771 Forrest Gump (Beard)

