Does Futurama’s Revivial Ruin The Previous Series Finale?

Futurama is set to return in 2023, with fans reeling from the news that Hulu would be bringing back the Planet Express to the airwaves. Though the fate of Bender’s voice actor, John DiMaggio, is up in the air as it seems the series might re-cast the dirty mouthed robot, a new question arises when it comes to the previous series finale. Does bringing back the series negate the events that took place during Meanwhile, which saw Leela and Fry grow old together?

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of the second series finale for Futurama, Meanwhile saw Fry and Leela existing in a moment in time, with time being frozen but the two main characters living out the entirety of their lives during said moment. A major part of the series was Fry’s love for Leela, which was explored in both Meanwhile and Devil’s Hands, but the latest series finale saw both Fry and Leela growing old with one another and nearly dying of old age within the frozen moment in time. In the final moments of the finale, they are saved by Professor Farnsworth but with a twist.

In the final moments, Farnsworth reveals to Fry and Leela that they won’t remember the events of their lives outside of time, and will “relive” all the events that took place throughout the original series. Bringing back the series doesn’t negate the events that took place during Meanwhile, as the series finale has given the member of Planet Express the excuse to simply move forward and act as though these events never took place.

Of course, this leaves the relationship between Fry and Leela up in the air and it will be interesting to see what their status is when Hulu brings the series back. Meanwhile was seen by many to be the perfect series finale for Futurama but continuing on with new episodes certainly doesn’t negate the episodes that took place within it.

What is your favorite series finale of Futurama between the two? How do you see these upcoming twenty new episodes coming to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Planet Express.