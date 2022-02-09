Futurama Revival Ordered by Hulu

Futurama is coming back, baby. Hulu has ordered 20 new episodes of Futurama, the sci-comedy series originally created by David X. Cohen and Matt Groening. Both creators are returning for the revival series, as are original cast members Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herma. John DiMaggio, the iconic voice of Bender as well as several other supporting characters, is not currently attached to the project. The report suggests that the producers still hope to get DiMaggio — who is currently a part of the voice cast for Groening’s Netflix fantasy comedy Disenchantment — on board, but that does not happen, the role will be recast.

Production on the new episodes of Futurama will begin in March. Hulu hopes to have the series return in 2023.

“I’m thrilled to have another chance to think about the future… or really anything other than the present,” said Cohen. Groening added, “It’s a true honor to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get canceled abruptly again.”

“When presented with the opportunity to bring fans and viewers new episodes of Futurama, we couldn’t wait to dive in. This iconic series helped blaze the trail for the success of adult animation since its initial launch and we look forward to Matt & David continuing to pave the way and further establishing Hulu as the premiere destination for fans of the genre,” said Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment in a press release.



“What I love about animation is that it’s possible for a successful show to take a pause and then resume years later, even on a different platform, and pick up right where it left off. Futurama is one of those shows. The excitement from Hulu about returning Matt and David’s genius creation for all-new episodes has been off the charts. I’m thrilled that this incredible team will get to tell more stories, and that our Planet Express crew will have more adventures together. It’s a win for the fans who have loved the show since the beginning, and for the ones who will now discover it for the very first time,” added Marci Proietto, Head of 20th Television Animation.

ComicBook.com spoke to DiMaggio in August 2020. Regarding Futurama‘s future, he said, “I don’t know . I mean, listen, if you build it, they’ll come. That’s all I’m saying about that. I don’t know. I wish we could do another podcast sort of thing that we did with Chris Hardwick for the video game app, which was a lot of fun, which was great. My man Maurice LaMarche was fantastic, he was great. He did some really fun work as the Borax Kid doing all of the radio ads, all of this stuff, ‘Hello there, it’s Borax Kid. Let me tell you about so and so, and blah, blah, blah.’”

All previously produced episodes of Futurama are now streaming on Hulu.