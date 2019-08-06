Game of Thrones Fans Discover Curious Pokemon Throwback

Game of Thrones may be over, but that isn’t stopping keen eyed fans from finding new easter eggs and throwbacks within the series and in other franchises. Case in point, some fans of Casterly Rock has discovered a humorous scene that leads one to believe that the world of Pokemon may have had a leg up on the world of Game of Thrones when it came to dragon fights. As we know from the final season of HBO’s massive hit, the armies of men weren’t the only ones clashing as dragons took up arms against one another in a similar way as the Charizards in Pokemon’s anime series!

Reddit User Mickey10158 humorously posted the image that brings back memories of Game of Thrones from the world of pocket monsters that saw two fire dragons coming to blows in the sky:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The world of Pokemon and the world of Game of Thrones shockingly enough have a lot in common. They’re both ruled by violence, with one deciding to play out their battles through pocket monsters and the other relying on armies of men clutching swords. While the final season of GoT pit the land of the living against the land of the dead, it showed off a monumental dragon battle the likes of which had been hinted at since the series’ inception.

In the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, the Night King and his army of White Walkers managed to procure a dragon of their own by killing one of Dany’s and turning said giant firebreather into a white walker itself. While the Pokemon series didn’t examine the war between the living and the dead, it still was known for some of its aerial combat that took place between Pokemon big and small.

Though Game of Thrones may have ended with its main series, prequels are already in the works from HBO that are looking to revisit the world of Westeros, albeit far into the past. Pokemon, of course, continues chugging along with the current incarnation of its anime, Pokemon: Sun and Moon, bringing Ash into direct conflict with other trainers in an attempt to win the Alola League Tournament. Ketchum has yet to win a major Pokemon tournament even though he’s spent nearly a thousand episodes of the television series attempting to do so, so fans are especially invested in his journey into attempting to win the current trials this time around.

What do you think of this clever comparison brought about by looking at both Pokemon and Game of Thrones? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and dragons!