Netflix Will Pay You To Binge Anime On One Condition

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if you were paid to watch anime and other TV shows all day? That dream could be a reality with this new Netflix position.

Netflix is hiring someone to “watch, research, tag, annotate, and write analysis for movie and TV content” and while it seems like the dream position for anime lovers, there’s a major twist: needing to be proficient in a non-English language.

Netflix has listed a new position on their website for an Editorial Analyst of their original content (you can find the full job posting at this link) and states that the person they are looking for is “an entertainment-savvy analyst to help categorize television series, specials, and movies for our 100+ million users.”

According to the job position, the incoming Editorial Analyst will “be tagging, rating, researching, and enhancing title-level metadata for the Netflix Originals catalogue in a high-volume, high-quality, deadline-driven environment.”

While this may sound like a dream job for those in the Los Angeles area (or willing to move), the applicant must be proficient in a language other than English in order to be considered for the position. Along with the other requirements of needing to have at least five years of experience in this area of expertise, needing to be proficient in a non-English language is a hefty hurdle to overcome.

While the description for the Editorial Analyst position does not specify that the position involves anime series, it would only make sense that the medium would be heavily involved for anyone who is in this position.

Netflix has previously stated that they plan to raise their anime distribution for 2018, and the fruits of that labor are already being plucked with the streaming service not only already premiering major streaming exclusives like for The Seven Deadly Sins, Kakegurui, and Violet Evergarden, but they have also premiered brand new anime series on the service like B: The Beginning and A.I.C.O. –Incarnation- .

The person who does land in this position will most likely view a ton of their incoming anime series, as well as many of their other multiple releases before they officially land on the service. Netflix is producing a ton of new anime, television series, and movies and adding them to their service almost every day so the Editorial Analyst position sounds like a fun but busy one.