Studio Ghibli Fest 2018: Win Free Tickets To See ‘Ponyo’ In Theaters

Studio Ghibli is a treasure in the world of anime, and fans are always down to celebrate the company. This year, GKIDS will bring back its annual Ghibli Fest to honor all things anime, and ComicBook is proud to partner with the company for a ticket giveaway.

Yes, that’s right. If you want to check out Ponyo when the film hits theaters, then you are in the right place!

Thanks to GKIDS, ComicBook will be giving away four tickets to Ponyo for free. You can enter the giveaway here between March 12 and 19. An entry embed can also be found below.

There’s a few things you will want to know about the Ponyo screenings. GKIDS and Fathom Events will air the beloved movie on March 25, 26, and 28. The first and last dates will house its English dub while the second hosts the film’s subbed audio. You can check out more information about this year’s Studio Ghibli Fest here.

As for Ponyo, the award-winning film will be a treat for any anime fan to see on the big screen. The movie debuted in July 2008 under director Hayao Miyazaki. The film tells the story of a goldfish named Ponyo who dreams of becoming a human girl, and it won several major awards such as the Japan Academy Prize for Animation of the Year.

You can check out Ponyo‘s full synopsis below:

“From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro, and Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, comes a heartwarming family adventure. When Sosuke, a young boy who lives on a clifftop overlooking the sea, rescues a stranded goldfish named Ponyo, he discovers more than he bargained for. Ponyo is a curious, energetic young creature who yearns to be human, but even as she causes chaos around the house, her father, a powerful sorcerer, schemes to return Ponyo to the sea. Miyazaki’s breathtaking, imaginative world is brought to life with an all-star cast, featuring the voices of Cate Blanchett, Matt Damon, Lily Tomlin, Liam Neeson, and more.”

