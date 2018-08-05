‘Gintama’ Live-Action Drama Reveals New Details

Gintama is set to open its big live-action sequel soon, and to celebrate, the sequel will also be accompanied by a short live-action drama debuting on Docomo’s dTV streaming service in Japan.

Much of the series has been kepy under wraps, but now thanks to a bunch of new information fans now know to expect all kinds of fun, live-action Gintama shenanigans.

New visual for the Gintama drama airing in Japan on dTV August 18th. The theme song will be by Tsuyoshi Doumoto who plays Takasugi in the movie and his band project “Endrecheri” and be called one more purple funk. pic.twitter.com/2bNnQZ0faG — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) July 27, 2018

As spotted by Twitter user @YourAnimeGuy, Gintama 2: The Law is Surely There to be Broken‘s mini-series will feature the theme song, “one more purple funk” by Tsuyoshi Doumoto’s band project Endrecheri. Doumoto actually portrays Takasugi Shinsuke in the sequel, so this extra bit of fun is fit for the series as well.

The mini-drama will be written and directed by Yuichi Fukuda, who has previously handled both of the live-action films. It will star the returning Shun Oguri as Gintoki Sakata, Kankuro Nakamura as Isao Kondou, Yuuya Yagira as Toushirou Hijikata, Ryo Yoshizawa as Sougo Okita, and Kanna Hashimoto as Kagura.

As for what this short series will cover, the drama will adapt three different chapters of Hideaki Sorachi’s manga. There will be a focus on Hijikata looking for cigarettes, Kagura’s lack of sleep, and even features an outing to the dentist. The series is set to debut in Japan on August 18, following the release of Gintama 2: The Law is Surely There to be Broken in theaters on August 17. You can check out the trailer for the film here.

The live-action Gintama sequel features much of the same returning cast as well as several new additions. The cast for the new film includes Shun Oguri as Gintoki Sakata, Masaki Suda as Shinpachi Shimura, Kanna Hashimoto as Kagura, Kankuro Nakamura as Isao Kondou, Yuuya Yagira as Toushirou Hijikata, Ryo Yoshizawa as Sougo Okita, Masami Nagasawa as Tae Shimura, Tsuyoshi Muro as Gengai Hiraga, Midoriko Kimura as Otose, Masaki Okada as Kotaro Katsura, Masataka Kubota as Bansai Kawakami, Haruma Miura as Kamotaro Ito, Shin’ichi Tsutsumi as Katakuriko Matsudaira, Ryo Katsuji as Shige Shige Tokugawa, Natsuna as Ayame Sarutobi, and Jiro Sato in a role different than he had in the first film.