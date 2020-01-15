GKIDS Films Announces 2021 Theatrical Releases

✖

GKids has been a company that has helped bring some of the biggest anime films that North America has seen these past few years, with the organization recently releasing news regarding the upcoming anime releases that they'll be bringing to theaters, there's a lot for anime fans to look forward to. As theaters in North America open their doors once again following the monkey wrench that was the coronavirus pandemic, which caused many to temporarily shut down in order to "flatten the curve", GKids is bringing some of their biggest classics back to fans who might have missed them the first time.

The official description for these upcoming anime movies that are being brought back to North American theaters thanks to GKids and Fathom Events reads as such:

"GKIDS, the acclaimed producer and distributor of multiple Academy Award®-nominated animated features, and long-time partner Fathom Events, are proud to continue their collaboration, bringing back a series of recent critically acclaimed and fan-favorite titles – Children on the Sea, Weathering With You, Lupin III: The First and Promare. Each event will be shown in both original Japanese and English dubbed versions, and will include exclusive bonus content."

GKids shared the news via their Official Twitter Account that they'll be bringing back anime films including the likes of Weathering With You, Promare, and Lupin The Third The First to name a few, with the animated features spread out over 2021 in a partnership with Fathom Events:

As part of our @GKIDSfilms Presents series this summer, Promare, Weathering With You, and Lupin III: The First are available in 4DX at select locations nationwide! Check out our website to search for available theatres near you https://t.co/lnbTOmOQBW pic.twitter.com/BpxcAa6nEx — Fathom Events (@fathomevents) June 1, 2021

Recently, the biggest anime movie in North America released this year has been Demon Slayer's first film, Mugen Train, though if it wants to take the number one spot for most profitable anime movie, it has a long way to go to beat Pokemon's first film. Ultimately, it's clear that anime is here to stay and will continue to tear it up at the box office for the foreseeable future.

