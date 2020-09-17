Weathering with You Is Now Available on Blu-ray in the U.S.

Weathering With You was released into North America theaters at the start of this year, getting a run in cinemas before the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench into screens, and now, fans have the opportunity to own the classic anime film from Makoto Shinkai to re-watch the movie or experience it for the first time. Releasing thanks in part to both GKids and Shout Factory, Weathering With You is currently available on Blu-Ray and DVD (Amazon), as well as a special steelbook edition (Amazon).

Weathering With You follows the story of two young lovers, exploring the bizarre, supernatural abilities of weather control, which might come at a high cost. Directed by Makoto Shinkai, of Your Name fame, the film was considered to be one of the biggest anime releases in 2019 in Japan, pulling in an amazing box office tally and being considered as one of the best animated releases of last year. While we haven't heard what Shinkai's next project might be, looking at both the success and quality of both Weathering With You and Your Name, we'll surely be in for another heart warming, amazingly animated story.

GKIDs shared the announcement that the feature length film is currently available on Blu-Ray and DVD, sharing a new trailer that breaks down the story of Weathering With You and goes through some of the features for fans of the classic anime tale:

The current release for Weathering With You has the following special features, along with the film, as a part of the Blu-Ray, Steelbook, and DVD editions:

Blu-ray and SteelBook Bonus Features:

Talk Show: Makoto Shinkai and Yumiko Udo

“Weather Front” Featurette

Exploring Makoto Shinkai’s Filmography

Theatrical Trailers and TV Spots

DVD Bonus Features

“Weather Front” Featurette

Exploring Makoto Shinkai’s Filmography

Theatrical Trailers and TV Spots

Anime has been a big winner on physical media, though it seems as if the preferred way of watching the medium these days on streaming with the likes of Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu, and HBO Max to name a few having numerous anime titles in their collection.

