Neon Genesis Evangelion is Coming to Blu-ray in North America

Neon Genesis Evangelion is gearing up to celebrate its 25th Anniversary, and soon fans will have a new way to join in on the celebration as the franchise comes to home video in North America next year. GKIDS has announced that they have acquired the licensing rights for the home video and theatrical releases for Neon Genesis Evangelion in North America. Although the streaming rights to the series currently belong to Netflix (which even produced a new English dub track for the streaming release), fans will now have a way to own a physical copy of the series once more.

As GKIDS announced via press release, they finalized the deal between GKIDS' President David Jesteadt and King Records for the North American home video, theatrical, and EST rights for the 26 episode original series, and the films Evangelion: Death (True)2 and The End of Evangelion. This will mark the first time that Neon Genesis Evangelion will be available on Blu-ray, and although there currently is no concrete release date, GKIDS confirmed that this will be both a physical and digital release coming in 2021.

GKIDS is proud to announce the acquisition of the North American home video and theatrical rights to NEON GENESIS EVANGELION. Properties included:

▸ NEON GENESIS EVANGELION (26 ep. TV series)

▸ EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²

▸ THE END OF EVANGELION 💥 https://t.co/UIGOqPj420 pic.twitter.com/6l8zMfAp49 — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) October 3, 2020

GKIDS President David Jesteadt shared the following statement for the announcement, "Neon Genesis Evangelion was one of the first titles that transformed my idea of what animation is truly capable of...GKIDS was created with the intent to distribute the best animation in the world, and it’s an honor to help share such a groundbreaking work with North American audiences in new formats.” Details for the release such as available voice tracks, potential theatrical re-releases, ending themes, and other potential issues from a release like this are still unavailable as of this writing but GKIDS is sure to clear all of that up as we get closer to final release.

