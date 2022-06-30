Godzilla and the Titans Live-Action TV Series on Apple TV+ Reveals Five Cast Members

Hot on the heels of the announcement that the sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong will be arriving in 2024, the kaiju universe created by Legendary Entertainment has also revealed five new actors that will be joining the live-action television series that will see Godzilla and several of his other Titans arriving on Apple TV+. With rumors swirling that Wyatt Russell of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier fame will be heading the series, it definitely appears as though the main actor will have some company when the series makes landfall.

To start, Anna Sawai will be playing the role of Cate, described by Deadline as "a former schoolteacher and a G-Day survivor who travels to Japan to settle family affairs but instead uncovers a family secret. Tired of running from her problems, she is determined to find answers."

Joining Sawai, Ren Watabe will play the role of Kentaro, "an intelligent, creative, and curious young man who has yet to find his own path. He will embark on a quest to learn more about his revered yet mysterious father and discover his own talents in the process."

Deadline also confirmed that Kiersey Clemons will play the role of May, "an American ex-pat with a roguish exterior that she uses to protect herself as well as others. Whether it be deciphering a code or finding the loophole, she is always three steps ahead of everyone around her."

Actor Joe Tippett will play the role of Tim, "an office drone who dreams of secret agent adventure. His overconfidence gets him in trouble in the field, but he is determined not to fail his organization."

Finally, Deadline confirmed that Elisa Lasowski will play the part of Duvall, "an expert operative with unwavering confidence in herself and her skills. She also possesses a wry sense of humor, which she uses to guide her less field-oriented colleague."

Deadline describes the upcoming MonsterVerse series which is set to bring Godzilla and a number of his other fellow kaiju from the Legendary Universe as such:

"The Monsterverse series follows the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real. It will explore one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch."

Via Deadline