Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Release Date Announced

The Godzilla vs. Kong sequel's release date has been announced. As per Warner Bros., Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024, almost exactly three years since the release of the first film. As previously announced, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard will be returning for the sequel, with Dan Stevens (The Guest, Legion) playing the lead role. Production on Godzilla vs. Kong 2 was supposedly going to begin this summer over in Australia, so an early 2024 release date seems right on track with the expected production timeline.

While doing press for Godzilla vs. Kong, Adam Wingard expressed one particular desire for the MonsterVerse franchise going forward: more monsters, fewer humans.

"I think Godzilla vs. Kong is the first time that we've really truly been able to have full sequences where the film leaves the humans and stays with the monsters, just like any other character," Wingard told EW. "That's a big breakthrough VFX-wise and even story-wise. If there's another MonsterVerse movie, in my opinion, it should be the first full-on monster film. I would say, 30 percent humans, the rest monsters, basically flipping the formula of what a lot of these movies generally are. I think people are ready for it."

With Dan Stevens being the only star announced for Godzilla vs. Kong 2 (so far), it's fair to presume that Adam Wingard could be going with his stated vision for the sequel. The first film only briefly opened the door to the MonsterVerse world in Hollow Earth – the natural progression of the sequel would be for mankind to explore more of what that world offers.

It's not hard to imagine a story premise that sees Dan Stevens' character as some kind of solitary explorer and/or scientist, who ventures into Hollow Earth to study it. Films like Matt Reeves The Dawn of the Planet of the Apes or Vin Diesel's Riddick have wowed fans with first acts centered entirely around solitary and/or non-human characters, So no reason that Dan Stevens couldn't carry at least part of this Godzilla vs. Kong sequel on his shoulders, alone.

Godzilla vs. Kong is streaming on HBO Max. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024.