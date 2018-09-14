Final ‘Godzilla’ Anime Film Reveals New Poster

Godzilla fans have been enjoying the monster’s destructive trip into anime with Toho’s big anime trilogy of films, and soon the trilogy will come to an end with Godzilla‘s biggest battle yet.

Preparing fans to see the largest incarnation of Godzilla facing off the largest version of King Ghidorah yet, Godzilla: The Planet Eater has revealed an intense new poster.

Godzilla: The Planet Eater is currently scheduled to open in Japan November 9, and will even close out the Tokyo International Film Festival at the Roppongi Hills, EX Theater Roppongi, and the Hibiya Step Square on November 3. Not much is known about the final film’s story as of this writing, but it was revealed on the film’s official website (along with the new poster) that the new version of King Ghidorah is the largest in the franchise yet.

It makes a ton of sense considering that the trilogy’s version of Godzilla, dubbed “Godzilla Earth,” has been confirmed to tower over the series‘ other incarnations of the famous kaiju. The film also features a strong voice cast for the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, Tomokazu Sugita, and new additions for the final film, Saori Hayami and Kenichi Suzumura as main character Haruo’s parents.

XAI, who performed the theme song for the first two films in the trilogy, will return to perform the final film’s theme song, “live and die.” Much of the staff has carried over from the other two films in the anime trilogy. Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita are directing the film for Polygon Pictures, Nitroplus’ Gen Urobuchi has created the story concept and screenplay for the anime trilogy, and had worked on series composition for the trilogy with Yusuke Kozaki.

Hiroyuki Morita serves as assistant director, Naohiro Yoshihara serves as the technical director, Yuki Moriyama designs the characters for CG, and Yukihiro Shibutani serves as art director for the trilogy.

If you’re itching for more Godzilla right now, you can currently find the first two anime films featuring the famous beast stomping on Netflix. The first of the new trilogy, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). The sequel, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle is now on Netflix as well. It features a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who had been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years.