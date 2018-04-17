‘Godzilla’ Anime Sequel Shares Preview Of New Kaiju

The first Godzilla anime film, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, made major waves in both Japan and the United States for its distinct take on the famous giant Kaiju, so fans are ready for the next entry in Toho’s anime trilogy.

As the second film is gearing up for its release in Japan, the film is releasing more scans and images and the latest features a strange new, prickly Kaiju for Godzilla to face.

The first released imaged of Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle featured an elderly man with strange markings meditating, and this newest scan (although a bit blurry) adds a new element to the franchise as well as it features two giant Kaiju monsters made of spikes.

Each one looks like a giant, spiky ball and one of them is opening its maw in order to devour a battleship and seems like a tough enemy to face. This is on top of the already confirmed to appear Mecha Godzilla, which will surely be a fearsome opponent for the massive Godzilla Earth to fight as well. It’s certainly going to something amazing to watch.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters was the first of an animated trilogy from Toho and was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast for the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.

The anime film brings a whole new anime spin on the monster, named “Godzilla Earth,” and seeing him brought to life in a different level of CG than the films in the West is captivating. The sequel, Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (which translates as Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City) will feature a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It will also feature an appearance of Mecha Godzilla, so not only will fans be treated to an animated version of Godzilla but one of the coolest rival Kaiju, Mecha Godzilla.

Toho and Netflix‘s animated Godzilla film trilogy will definitely be a project standing out among the rest of the storied franchise. For those waiting on more Godzilla, the Western version of Godzillawill be soon be premiering its sequel Godzilla: King of Monsters in March 2019, and Toho’s own Shin Godzilla is currently available on Blu-ray and DVD courtesy of Funimation.