‘Godzilla: Stareater’ Drops Huge King Ghidorah Teaser

The latest Godzilla trilogy only just saw its second installment go live, but that isn’t stopping Toho from hyping its final film. Over on Twitter, an official poster for Godzilla: Stareater has gone live, and it isn’t shy about its ties to King Ghidorah.

Just, take a gander at the colorful visual. You cannot miss its three-headed nod.

As you can see below, the official poster highlights one of Godzilla’s famous nemeses. King Ghidorah is teased in golden glory as the creature’s three heads can be seen intertwining around one another. The dragon heads appear to coil similarly to a DNA double-helix, and the poster’s caption confirms the arrival of the mythical kaiju.

“Three luminescent bodies stained in gold emerge from the black. What is the meaning of the word Ghidorah,” the caption teases. “At the final chapter, the monster showdown is about to begin.”

For those keeping track, the third movie plans to go live in November. Godzilla: Stareater will bring Toho’s trilogy with Polygon Pictures to a close, leaving King Ghidorah as one of Earth Godzilla’s final foes. These days, the terrestrial kaiju is busy fighting Mechagodzilla as that fan-favorite beast is the star of Godzilla: The City on the Edge of Battle.

For those of you unfamiliar with King Ghidorah, there is a lot you need to catch up on. The character debuted in 1964 in the film Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster. The creature was made by Tomoyuki Tanaka who created King Ghidorah after being inspired by the Lernaean Hydra and Orochi. With Godzilla in need of a new nemesis, King Ghidorah was created and was left to fend off the King of the Monsters along with Rodan and Mothra in its debut.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters was the first of an animated trilogy from Toho and was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast for the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.

The anime film brings a whole new anime spin on the monster, named “Godzilla Earth,” and seeing him brought to life in a different level of CG than the films in the West is captivating. The sequel, Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (which translates as Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City) will feature a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It will also feature an appearance of Mecha Godzilla, so not only will fans be treated to an animated version of Godzilla but one of the coolest rival Kaiju, Mecha Godzilla.

