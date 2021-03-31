Godzilla Artist Carves Kaiju Into Rice Grain in New Viral Video

✖

Godzilla is one of the biggest monsters in all of film, and his name is just about everywhere these days. If you did not know, the kaiju is living large in the wake of his latest movie debut. Godzilla vs Kong has brought some deserved love his way, and one artist is going viral after carving the monster on a single grain of rice.

And yes, you did read that right. The behemoth that is Godzilla was put on a single grain of rice. The artistry that went into this kind of piece is insane, and you can watch part of its creation thanks to Reddit.

As you can see above, the artist who carved Godzilla posted a video of their work for all to see. The whole thing starts with a grain of rice being plucked from a bag and super glued to a toothpick. This base gave the artist something to work with, and the carving got underway from there.

The video shows the artist using a large tool that allowed Godzilla's basic shape to be blocked in the rice. As the clip moved forward, Godzilla was better defined with a pointed grinder. Using a microscope, the artist was able to use tons of delicate moves to bring Godzilla to life with scales and all. And by the end, Godzilla looks impressively fierce despite his super small stature.

This is not the first movie icon to be engraved in rice, but Godzilla is something else to see entirely. The monster has a fairly simple shape, but it is hard to detail on a canvas this small. Now, fans are admittedly curious how Godzilla would do here if it were steamed. A fluffy Godzilla is cute in concept, but would it be the same if the kaiju were molded from white rice? Maybe we'll find out before too long!

If you haven't seen Godzilla vs Kong, you can check it out in theaters or online through HBO Max. Currently, the film has earned more than $80 million USD at the domestic box office, and it is expected to be the first to cross $100 million following the pandemic's official start in 2020.

What do you think of this viral Godzilla video? Which other movie legends should this artist tackle next...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.