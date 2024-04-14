Godzilla Comic Welcomes New Ghidorah-Level Titan to MonsterVerse

Over the decades, Godzilla has faced his fair share of monsters. From Gigan to Ghidorah, the list goes on and on. These days, Godzilla is facing down foes with Kong at his side, and the DC Universe is getting in on that action. Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong is thriving, and its latest teaser introduces a new alpha-level threat.

The whole thing comes from the MonsterVerse as the franchise welcomed a new titan to the DC Comics run. The beast is simply named Big One, and it is being touted as dangerous as Mecha Ghidorah. There are few titans in history more dangerous than Big One, and it will take the Justice League working with Godzilla to defeat the threat.

(Photo: DC Comics)

If you want to know what Big One is all about, well – the titan is said to have been created using the Lazarus Pit. The combination titan is absolutely massive, and it borrows monster DNA from the creatures Kong faced on Skull Island. The nasty lizards have been given a major upgrade with Big One, and there is no way Kong would be able to face down this foe solo.

Luckily, Kong has allies on hand to help him. You can imagine he won't be too happy about the return of his nemesis, but Big One is bigger than Skull Island. The titan has the potential to take on the world if the Justice League cannot stop him. It seems the Lazarus Pit has made another monstrosity, and the MonsterVerse has grown bigger as such.

If you are not caught up on Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong, you can find the DC Comics crossover easily enough. With six issues to date, the Toho collaboration can be found in local comic stores. As for the MonsterVerse, the franchise is thriving in the wake of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The movie has grossed nearly $400 million globally, and it has put the franchise in good shape to continue.

What do you think about this MonsterVerse update...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!