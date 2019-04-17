‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Art Puts Eye-Popping Anime Spin on the Famous Kaiju

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is going to be one of the biggest film releases of the year, both literally and figuratively, and fan anticipation is through the roof at this point. That anticipation has reached new heights as a popular fan-art trend has finally come for the new Godzilla design. Anime fans have been giving anthropomorphic looks for famous non-human icons for a long time, and one fan has gone viral for their take on Godzilla.

Putting an eye-popping new anime spin on the famous Godzilla, this art imagines a completely different movie where humanity was witnessing the glory of a giant anime girl instead. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bach Do (who you can find on Twitter here), a concept artist for gen:LOCK, shared their take on Godzilla and it opens up a whole new world for the famous Kaiju. This particular type of art where a monster or object gets an anime girl makeover is often referred to as a “gijinka” and is a pretty popular concept for artists to explore. Popular concepts have ranged from everything to creating an “Earth-chan” to waifu version of the recent black hole image.

This particular take is inspired by a concept designed by artist @gamerag94 on Twitter (who you can find here, but be wary of NSFW art), and fans are absolutely in love with what kind of new possibilities this concept presents. You can find more of Do’s work here, and at the time of writing, Do seems to be working on an anime girl version of the Queen of the Monsters, Mothra. But whether or not more of Toho’s Kaiju get anime girl makeovers, fans will be eager to see the new film either way.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31st with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!