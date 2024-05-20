Delicious in Dungeon Episode 21 Promo Released: Watch

Delicious in Dungeon is only getting more intense with each new episode, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect next with the promo for Episode 21! Delicious in Dungeon has taken on much more of an edge after everything that went down with Falin, and Kabru and Shuro heading back to the surface to report Marcille's use of dark magic on her means that Laios and his party have no choice but to stay in the dungeon and eventually defeat the Mad Mage in order to save Falin from her monstrous curse. So that makes each episode all the more curious.

Things might have been going well in the dungeon itself as the previous episodes have seen a new member join up with Laios' party, but it's a much different case for the surface. The promo for the next episode teases we'll be seeing a follow up on Kabru since going back up to the surface, and it seems they will be coming in contact with a mysterious new group that could have something sinister as well. But you can judge for yourself by checking out the promo for Delicious in Dungeon Episode 21 below.

Where to Watch Delicious in Dungeon Episode 21

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 21 will be premiering on Thursday, May 23rd with Netflix, and Kadokawa teases what to expect from the new the episode as such, "Kabru returns to the surface and heads to the Island Lord to report on what happened in the labyrinth. However, a group of elves from the west called the 'Canaries' were already pressing the Island Lord to surrender the labyrinth. Kabru enters the negotiation table and tells the elves that he is from a village that was once destroyed by a monster that appeared from the labyrinth, and makes a proposal to the elves."

If you wanted to catch up with the rest of Delicious in Dungeon so far, you can find it now streaming with Netflix. They tease the anime as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"