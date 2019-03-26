‘Detective Pikachu’ x ‘Godzilla’ Crossover Teaser Is Driving Fans Wild

Godzilla has big plans for Hollywood this year, and the kaiju is working with Legendary Entertainment to bring them to life. Now, the production studio is hyping up the monster with another one of its upcoming projects, and the crossover tease has got fans freaking out.

The whole ordeal began when the director of Godzilla: King of the Monsters hit up fans. Mike Dougherty sent out a message on Twitter, telling fans that any movie name becomes better when you put Godzilla in it. So, naturally, Legendary came back with the following gem:

“Pokemon Detective Pikachu vs. Godzilla,” the studio teased.

POKÉMON Detective Pikachu vs. Godzilla … May 2019? https://t.co/BdWGcSrbKV — Legendary (@Legendary) March 21, 2019

The imagined crossover was quick to gain supporters, and one of them comes from Godzilla to start. O’Shea Jackson, one of the stars of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, responded to the play with, “Can I be in that one? Just throwin my hat in.”

To which Legendary answered with, “Um yes. Let’s do it.”

Obviously, no such mash-up is in the works at this time. Or, well, that is so far as fans know. Legendary Entertainment has been real busy juggling Pokemon and Godzilla given the films’ back-to-back releases. There is no telling what kind of concept art the studio’s teams doodled up, but fans admit this mash-up idea is one worth exploring. After all, fans want to know if Godzilla could be caught by a Poke Ball, and they are certain Mewtwo would want to have some words with the raging monsters before long.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

