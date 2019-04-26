Godzilla: King of the Monsters Releases New Japanese Trailers

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is inching closer and closer to its huge debut across the world this Spring, and fans can’t wait to see what kind of exciting Kaiju action is in store for fans when it arrives. One of the markets fans definitely have an acute interest in is Godzilla‘s native country in Japan as the new sequel will be bringing more of Toho’s original Kaiju into the Western MonsterVerse.

Fans have gotten a better idea of what the Japanese release will look and sound like as Godzilla: King of the Monsters has shared two new Japanese trailers. Above you’ll find the trailer featuring the Japanese dub of the film, and below you’ll find the trailer in English featuring Japanese subtitles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Japanese dub trailer of the film features the theme song, “Pray” as performed by the rock band ALEXANDROS. There’s a noticeable difference in tone between the two trailers as the English version’s score amplifies the intensity of each moment while the Japanese dub trailer emphasizes the inherent hype of seeing these larger Titans all doing battle on screen.

Like the most recently released trailer in the United States, these serve as the final full trailer for the film before the sequel’s big premiere in May. All fans can do now is count down the days! Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31st in both Japan and the United States with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!