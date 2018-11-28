‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Shares New International Trailer

Godzilla may not make its return to theaters until next year, but the monster is still our radar. After all, a new trailer for the creature’s much-awaited sequel has dropped, and the Japanese reel would make any long time fan proud.

As you an see below, the new clip went live under Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures. The footage featured isn’t anything new, but the re-cut trailer does differ from the one shown earlier this year.

Over the summer, fans got a first look at Godzilla: King of the Monsters at San Diego Comic-Con. Warner Bros. took over Hall H to share the riveting clip, and the dramatic footage began with Millie Bobby Brown’s character staring over an apocalyptic city. With the world at war with its emerging kaijus, humans have never been in more danger, and it turns out their salvation might come through a beast mankind shunned once before.

While this international trailer doesn’t reveal any new plot points, fans are loving the Japanese cut. After all, Godzilla does hail from the island nation, and its history is inseparable from Japan. Soon enough, the country will highlight Godzilla: King of the Monsters at a big comic convention, and it has been said brand-new footage from the sequel will drop there.

Over on Twitter, the page for Godzilla Japan informed fans about the surprise, and it has got kaiju fans eyeing Tokyo Comic Con 2018.

“Director Michael Dougherty’s visit for Godzilla: King of the Monsters! On December 1, a special panel will be held at Tokyo Comic Con 2018,” the account’s latest tweet reads. “The world premiere of new footage and giant Godzilla statue will be shown. Limited edition posters and S.H. MonsterArts figures will also premiere at the event.”

So far, concrete details about the Godzilla sequel are being kept quiet, but fans do know the blockbuster will be an epic one. As a follow up to 2014’s Godzilla, the sequel will see the monster return to the big screen with other creatures such as Mothra, Rodan, and even King Ghidorah. The highly anticipated movie is expected to be Hollywood’s most dramatic kaiju entry to date, and fans are hoping they’ll be given some new footage sooner rather than later.

If you need a refresher on Legendary's MonsterVerse sequel, you can check out the synopsis of Godzilla: King of the Monsters below:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah,” the film’s synopsis reads. “When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”