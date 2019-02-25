‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Director Teases New, Original Beasts

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will roar onto the scene this summer, and it will bring some big beasts to theaters. Not only will Godzilla surface to the spotlight, but he will be joined by the likes of Rodan, Mothra, King Ghidorah… and some original monsters as well.

Recently, the team at Gormaru Island hit up Twitter with a translated portion of an interview director Mike Dougherty did abroad. The piece, which Eigahiho Magazine published, saw Dougherty tease the film’s upcoming monsters which are wholly original to Warner Bros. Pictures’ MonsterVerse.

“The unpublished/unannounced Titans to appear [in] the film are not Toho Monsters, so don’t expect them there,” Dougherty said.

Of course, this update has bummed out die-hard fans of Toho’s Godzilla films. The Japanese production company birthed the beastly kaiju decades ago, and it has created some truly iconic monsters who have fought with Godzilla. Not long ago, fans began wondering if some of those monsters would appear in Godzilla: King of the Monsters when its second trailer highlights a few unannounced beasts, but it seems they’ll be original additions.

These all-new additions mean fans can look forward to seeing what Dougherty’s team thought up, and they can get an idea of what’s to come soon enough. Not long ago, cover art for Godzilla: Aftershock went live, and the canonical tie-in comic features art of a brand-new monster. The unnamed creature is some sort of MUTO similar to those seen in 2014’s Godzilla, but this insect-like creature appears to tower over Godzilla for a change.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

