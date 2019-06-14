Godzilla: King of the Monsters Reveals More Ghidorah Concept Art

No new kaiju was more imposing than the arch-rival to Godzilla in the new King of the Monsters film than King Ghidorah. A three headed dragon that arose from the depths to take its rightful place as ruler of all the titans, the size and spectacle of the creature was a serious selling point for the summer blockbuster. As Ghidorah has appeared numerous times in the original Toho films, it was important for filmmakers to create a lot of designs for the King to find the perfect take. While not having made the cut, these new unused designs still scream Ghidorah and would make worthy additions to the Legendary stable.

Twitter User Ken Barthelmy and Twitter User GodzillaMovies both posted new designs that had been unused for the once King of the Monsters in Ghidorah:

Another King Ghidorah Head Option I did for #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters pic.twitter.com/l1QRWuBwGe — Ken Barthelmey (@KenBarthelmey) June 12, 2019

More Godzilla: King of the Monsters Ghidorah concept art by The Art of Ken Barthelmey:https://t.co/zIr2f03kYl #GodzillaMovie #Godzilla #Godzilla2 — Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters (@GodzillaMovies) June 12, 2019

Designer Ken Bathelmy created this new look for King Ghidorah, one of Godzilla’s oldest foes, that has a much more demonic visage than that of a dragon. While the movie ultimately took a different direction, blending a union of the modern day Godzilla designs with that of the original Toho ones, these unused designs would have created a far more unsettling look to the past three headed king.

King Ghidorah was something of a very unique kaiju in the MonsterVerse in that unlike other kaiju emerging from the depths, this one happened to have three heads. The heads themselves each had their own brains, working independently of one another while piloting the body. There’s one scene in particular in the Legendary sequel where Ghidorah’s heads begin snapping at one another, attempting to exert dominance over the other two.

While Ghidorah was seemingly killed during Godzilla: King of the Monsters, a post-credit scene hints at the fact that this may not be the last time we’ve seen this villainous kaiju threaten the world.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”