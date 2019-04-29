‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Unveils Special Twitter Emoji

If you are ready to make your Twitter profile a bit more epic this summer, then the team at Warner Bros. Pictures has just the thing for you. In a matter of weeks, Godzilla will roar back to the big screen, and it turns out the kaiju has been immortalized as an emoji at last.

If you head over to Twitter, fans can try out the Godzilla: King of the Monsters emoji for themselves. All it takes is a wifi connection and a working knowledge of hashtags.

The special emoji for Godzilla can be unlocked using several hashtags. You can use the phrases #GodzillaMovie or #Godzilla2 to bring our your inner kaiju. Japanese fans can also use #ゴジラ to get the emoji working as that is how Godzilla is referred to in his homeland.

#GodzillaMovie #Godzilla2 #ゴジラ 😀 GODZILLA King of the Monsters, and GOJIRA/Godzilla has its own official Twitter hashtag icon, absolutely beautiful! (And about time!) pic.twitter.com/3kvaFJtdLJ — GORMARU (@OMEGAGORMARU) April 23, 2019

There is no word on how long these emojis will last, but fans expect they will be good through the end of May and then some. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is set to debut last next month, so these Twitter emojis will be showing up in droves as that release date nears.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

