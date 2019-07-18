Godzilla Launches Official Twitter, Instagram

The King of the Monsters has conquered movie theaters across the world thanks to the recently released Legendary Pictures sequel. To follow up this recent sweep of popularity with kaiju fans big and small, Godzilla is stomping his way into the world of the world wide web by creating official accounts on Twitter and Instagram. If you’ve been looking for a whole new way to experience the lizard king outside of the movies or his torrent of merchandise, there isn’t a better time than now by accessing these brand new Godzilla accounts!

The Official Twitter Account for Godzilla tweeted out its first communique to fans of the giant monster, noting that Godzilla was created 65 years ago and fans can follow this new account to get all the latest news about the Toho monster and his world:

65 years ago, the iconic king of the monsters #Godzilla stepped onto the big screen… now, he’s taking the next step into the world of social. Time to feel the rumble! Click “follow” to keep up with the next 65 years of #Godzilla and beyond! pic.twitter.com/6v9DkrDRsX — GODZILLA.OFFICIAL (@TOHO_GODZILLA) July 15, 2019

Godzilla first appeared in 1954 with his self titled first feature length film released into theaters in Japan. Created as a commentary of the “atomic age” and the bombing of Hiroshima, Godzilla appeared as a giant lizard that was created as an affect effect of the dropping of the atomic bomb. From this first appearance, a brand new world of kaiju was opened with various other giant monsters unleashed as a bi-product of his arrival including Mothra, King Ghidorah, Rodan, Mecha-Godzilla, and many more.

Godzilla’s history was predominantly in the east, with Toho films creating dozens of films that documented the lizard king’s rampage. While the character has been rebooted a number of times, with one of the more terrifying incarnations being Shin Godzilla that featured the giant kaiju with a horrifying new look. With crooked teeth and several evolutions, Shin Godzilla has only appeared in one film so far but is sure to appear once again in the future. Whether or not he’ll eventually make his way to the west is yet to be seen but you can see him this summer at Universal Studios Japan fighting against the cast of Neon Genesis Evangelion.

With San Diego Comic-Con happening this week, we’re sure that there will be some more kaiju sized surprises in store for Godzilla fans around the world.

