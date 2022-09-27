John Carpenter Hosting Godzilla Marathon for Scream Factory TV in November

Filmmaker John Carpenter is an undeniable master of horror, but his love of cinema extends outside of the blood and guts of that genre, as he is also immensely passionate about monster movies. Coming to Scream Factory TV in November, Carpenter himself will be showcasing some of his favorite monster movies and offering his own insight into them, which includes the original Godzilla. Given that the filmmaker notoriously shies away from the spotlight and how he rarely reflects on his own films, this is an exciting opportunity not only for fans of Carpenter but also for monster movies in general. The Masters of Monsters marathon will be kicking off on November 3rd.

Per press release, "John Carpenter, director of films released by Shout! Factory/Scream Factory such as Halloween, Escape from NY/Escape from LA, Body Bags, Big Trouble in Little China, The Fog, The Thing, and many more; is a huge Godzilla fan. He sits down to present his 4 favorite monster films directed by Ishiro Hondo: Godzilla, The Uncut Japanese Original (Gojira), Rodan, Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster, and The War of the Gargantuas. John Carpenter will make appearances throughout to discuss his great love and admiration for the franchise."

The schedule of the event is as follows:

November 3rd at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT

Godzilla, The Uncut Japanese Original (Gojira)



November 4th at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT

Rodan



November 5th at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT

Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster

November 6th at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT

The War of the Gargantuas

Carpenter's passion for monsters dates back decades, as he even directed the short "Gorgo vs. Godzilla" before he became a feature-film director. Earlier this month, a teaser was unveiled of Carpenter entering a movie theater and sitting down to enjoy a film, though without revealing what this video was promoting. Some fans even thought that it could be hinting at his short film being unveiled, though Carpenter previously recalled how that project will never see the light of day.

"Nobody will ever see those films -- they are so devastatingly bad," the filmmaker shared in the 2003 book John Carpenter: The Prince of Darkness in regards to those early projects.

Check out the Masters of Monsters marathon when it kicks off on November 3rd.

