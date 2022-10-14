Halloween Ends: First Track From Score Released

Just as effective as the direction, performances, and story, Halloween fans know that the music is just as important a part of frightening viewers, with the first track from the Halloween Ends score having been released. Making the release of the track so exciting is that the score is once again composed by original director, co-writer, and composer John Carpenter, who teamed up with Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies for the record. In addition to the new track being released, the Halloween Ends score has officially launched for pre-order through Sacred Bones Records, which comes with a variety of formats and vinyl colorways. You can head to Sacred Bones Records to order your copy today before Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.

Sacred Bones Records describes the score, "After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before, one where only one of them will survive.

"As Halloween Ends marks the last chapter of the David Gordon Green trilogy, so it ushers the essential return of original director and composer John Carpenter to score the iconically hair-raising soundtrack alongside Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. Recorded in its entirety at Carpenter's home studio and Davies' studio, the unmistakable mix of software synths, vintage analog equipment, and live instrumentation once again provides the signature sound of Halloween, one of the most distinctive aspects of the movie franchise to date.

"The soundtrack was tracked scene by scene but the album itself plays like a stand-alone piece of music. The general atmosphere is one of dread yet the record includes some groove-laden moments reminiscent of Escape From New York or some of Carpenter's other more dance-able scores. Exquisite and delicate ambient pieces weave their way between some of the score's more arresting moments and yet maintain a subtle pop sensibility. The overall achievement showcases three master musicians, one of whom invented the entire horror-synth genre, crafting an evocative, playful, and deeply listenable score that honors a legacy and expands on the decades of work that have been leading to this triumphant climax.

"Halloween Ends is the soundtrack of the final battle against evil. Watch your back this Halloween, Michael may be near you."

You can head to Sacred Bones Records to order your copy today before Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.

Will you be grabbing a copy of the score? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!