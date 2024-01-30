Godzilla Minus One Topples Parasite Box Office Milestone

Godzilla Minus One has nothing left to prove. The monster movie has become a blockbuster phenomenon, and its award season prospects doubled this past month thanks to the Academy Awards. Following its big launch in Japan, Godzilla Minus One has earned record profits at the box office, and its total stateside just took down Parasite.

The revelation went live this past week as Godzilla Minus One brought its black-and-white remaster to theaters. It turns out the special edition brought in big money at theaters. To date, Godzilla Minus One has earned $55 million USD domestically which makes it the third highest-grossing international film at the box office.

Of course, fans will know that Parasite once held that spot with its $51 million haul, but it was taken down by Hero. Now, Godzilla Minus One reigns above both those films with its $55.1 million gross. It is just $2 million short from toppling Life is Beautiful from the second spot. But of course, no one has touched first place. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon has held first place for decades with its staggering gross of $128 million USD.

There is a chance Godzilla Minus One could take second place depending on its next few days. The movie is set to leave theaters on February 1, so it has a couple of days left to gross nearly $2 million. At this time, no word has been given on where the movie may extend its theatrical run a second time. Originally, Godzilla Minus One was meant to end its run stateside ahead of the new year, but the movie's success prompted Toho Company to extend the order.

If you have not seen Godzilla Minus One, we suggest you head to a local screening while you still can. No word has been given on when the movie will hit streaming or home video. Next, Godzilla Minus One is preparing for its biggest honor yet at the Oscars. The movie has been nominated for Best Visual Effects for the 96th Academy Awards, and fans of the kaiju are still buzzing about the historic nomination.

